Deadline extended for Bill 28 submissions

THE deadline for submissions on the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill (Bill No. 28 of 2016) have been extended.

This was confirmed by Parliament yesterday.

Parliament said yesterday that written submissions should be handed in to the Parliament Secretariat by 4pm on Monday, May 15, 2017.

"The Standing Committee had gone through the first round of consultation and deliberation and now invites interested stakeholders and individuals who wish to express their views on the contents of the Bill to lodge written submissions to the committee," Parliament said yesterday.

The Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights will be open to hear oral submissions based on written submissions received from Tuesday, May 16, to Thursday, May 18, 2017.

The Bill aims to repeal the current Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act 1965, which provides for the powers and privileges of Parliament and its members.

The Bill itself attracted national interest with many submissions centering around Clause 24.

Under Clause 24 of the Bill, any person whose words or actions defames, demeans or undermines the sanctity of Parliament, the Speaker or a committee commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $30,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both, and in the case of a body corporate, to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or to imprisonment for each director and manager for a term not exceeding five years, or both.

The clause had come under criticism from the National Federation Party and SODELPA because of Clause 24 could potentially fine and jail Fijians for criticising Parliament.

Suva lawyer Richard Naidu had also weighed in, saying the Bill violated peoples' freedom of expression and their right to demand accountability from their MPs.

He said Clause 24 of the Bill made it a crime to "defame, demean or undermine the sanctity of Parliament, the Speaker or a committee".