Reddy clarifies comments

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Mahendra Reddy the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts. Picture ATU RASEA

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has clarified that comments he made regarding the provision of services in exchange for political support were intended to be taken as light-hearted.

He made the comments during a visit to a school in the West.

Dr Reddy was asked by a school manager for the construction of a mini hydropower plant to alleviate problems faced by the school.

In his response Dr Reddy was heard suggesting that if they were with them after next year's election, then "they should not worry".

"After next year. But you should not go on TV and say that this Government is not doing anything and that this government is not good.

"If you are doing that, we are not going to look after you," he said while laughing.

"We will watch next year and after election if you are with us, don't worry, okay tamana, vinaka vinaka (thank you)."

In a statement issued yesterday, he said he regretted those comments as it had been taken out of context in media reports.

"Development projects throughout Fiji directly equate to improved outcomes and quality of life for ordinary Fijians. Updates on these projects should always be treated seriously and I apologise for causing confusion by making light of such a serious issue for the Fijian people," Dr Reddy said. 

He said there was no political test for any development projects or assistance provided by Government to Fijian communities.

"I fully support our Prime Minister's philosophy and pledge to the Fijian people that the Fijian Government exists for the benefit of all Fijians, regardless of location, background or political affiliation. 

"The Fijian Government has a proven track record of advancing the wellbeing of the Fijian people solely on the basis of need and we will continue to drive development to uplift communities in all areas without any regard to how they vote," he said.