Reddy clarifies statement

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:33PM GOVERNMENT development projects are for all Fijians.

There is no political test for any assistance given by the government.

This from the Education Minister Mahendra Reddy who has issued a statement this evening to clarify comments he made at a recent event in Rakiraki.

Responding to requests for a hydropower plant to alleviate water problems for a school, Dr Reddy is caught on video saying the government would look after its supporters.

"After next year but you should not go on TV and say that this government is not doing anything, this government is not good," Dr Reddy is heard saying.

"If you are doing that, we are not going to look after you. So we will watch next year and after election if you are with us, don't worry, OK tamana. Vinaka."

In today�s statement, Dr. Reddy said �the Fijian Government exists for the benefit of all Fijians, regardless of location, background or political affiliation.�

�The comments I made at a recent talanoa session in Rakiraki were intended to be taken as light-hearted. I regret that those comments have been taken out of context in media reports.�