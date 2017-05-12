Teacher on rape charge released on strict bail conditions

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:29PM A PRIMARY school teacher who is charged for sexual assault and rape was released on strict bail conditions by the High Court in Suva today.

The teacher is alleged to have sexually assaulted and raped primary school students at a primary school in Nasinu.

The alleged offences took place between 2010 and 2012.

The teacher who is faces four counts of rape and nine counts of sexual assault appeared before Justice Salesi Temo.

Justice Temo ordered that the name of the accused be issued on the travel ban list and warned the accused that if any complains would be received from complainants, he would be again remanded.

The matter has been adjourned to June 12.