New intesection trial

Update: 6:03PM MOTORISTS can expect a roundabout soon at one of the capital city's busiest intersection, where Waimanu Road meets Brown Street.
FRA General Manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram
Goes said Waimanu Road access would be restricted to a single lane during night
time works at the intersection.
"The new roundabout trial and lane markings is aimed to help
drivers have better guidance and safety through this busy road intersection and
also encourage drivers to reduce their speed whilst travelling in and around
the area," Mr Goes said.
As has happened the past few weeks in the CBD, FRA road
works on Waimanu Road will take palce at night to reduce inconvenience to
motorists.
"We will also reinstate the road line marking along Waimanu
Road between Toorak Road and Brown Street with some additional clear zones,
loading bays, and centerline safety markings."
"Access for members of the public will be maintained at all
times and the FRA wishes to thank the travelers, residents and businesses along
the area for their patience during these important works."