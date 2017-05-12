New intesection trial

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Part of Waimanu Road which is currenty being improved by the FRA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:03PM MOTORISTS can expect a roundabout soon at one of the capital city's busiest intersection, where Waimanu Road meets Brown Street.

FRA General Manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes said Waimanu Road access would be restricted to a single lane during night time works at the intersection.

"The new roundabout trial and lane markings is aimed to help drivers have better guidance and safety through this busy road intersection and also encourage drivers to reduce their speed whilst travelling in and around the area," Mr Goes said.

As has happened the past few weeks in the CBD, FRA road works on Waimanu Road will take palce at night to reduce inconvenience to motorists.

"We will also reinstate the road line marking along Waimanu Road between Toorak Road and Brown Street with some additional clear zones, loading bays, and centerline safety markings."

"Access for members of the public will be maintained at all times and the FRA wishes to thank the travelers, residents and businesses along the area for their patience during these important works."