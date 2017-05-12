FPRA tickets still available for purchase

Update: 6:01PM FOUR hundred guests are expected to attend the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA)awards night tomorrow night at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.
FPRA Director, Laisa Vulakoro said last year people still continued to come and look for last minute tickets to
enter the event.
"We still
got some tickets left and we are urging the public to buy them as soon as
possible.
"Our preparations have been going according to plan so far and we are
expecting an exciting night tomorrow," Ms Vulakoro said.
30 local
artists will be vying for top honours in 15 categories.