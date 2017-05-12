FPRA tickets still available for purchase

/ Front page / News

Vude Queen Laisa Vulakoro has confirmed that they still have tickets to the FPRA awards night. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 6:01PM FOUR hundred guests are expected to attend the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA)awards night tomorrow night at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

FPRA Director, Laisa Vulakoro said last year people still continued to come and look for last minute tickets to enter the event.

"We still got some tickets left and we are urging the public to buy them as soon as possible.

"Our preparations have been going according to plan so far and we are expecting an exciting night tomorrow," Ms Vulakoro said.

30 local artists will be vying for top honours in 15 categories.