All responsible to respect older women: Vuniwaqa

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, May 12, 2017

Update: 5:38PM EVERY Fijian has the responsibility to respect the older women in their communities.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa stressed this while officiating as chief guest during the Mother's Day celebration with the senior citizens of the Babasiga Ashram in Labasa.

"Mothers at the senior citizens home have children, but the question is where are their children today," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

She said motherhood was something that was treasured by most mothers and it was a privilege and honour that a lot of mothers did enjoy and it was something mothers looked forward to every day.

She urged that Mother's Day should also be a call on children to appreciate, respect and care for their mothers and to look after them in their old age.








