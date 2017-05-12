Fiji Time: 11:43 PM on Friday 12 May

Ba teenager receives Duke of Edinburgh award

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, May 12, 2017

Update: 5:33PM NINETEEN-year-old Divikesh Kumar of Ba was today awarded with the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award (DEIA) by the President, Jioji Konrote, at the State House in Suva.

The award program, which was coordinated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, was presented in recognition of Divikesh's achievement after completing his Gold Award Level while attending Khalsa College in 2015.

Ministry of Youth and Sports permanent secretary Alison Burchell said as a youth achievement award within the framework of non-formal education, the DEIA provided opportunities for young people to develop essential life skills through the non-competitive program.

"The DEIA is part of the ministry's empowerment training, specifically aimed at developing further the young minds and attitudes of Fiji's future leaders," Ms Burchell said.

Divikesh said it was an honour and privilege to have received this award.

"Taking part in this award program has been an amazing experience for me. I have learnt so much and developed as an individual and made many friends," he said.

With the DEIA expanding in Fiji since 1960s, more than 3000 young Fijians have gained an award.

Ms Burchell said that between 2013 and 2016, 297 bronze, 155 silver and 18 gold awards were achieved by young people across about 50 schools and youth clubs.








