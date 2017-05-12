Taxman clamps down on fictious claims

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority CEO Visvanath Das. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 5:11PM THE Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority will not tolerate corrupt practices by businesses and individuals who falsely imply that they are registered for VAT by listing their Tax Identification Number (TIN) on invoices.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das issued this stern warning as it clamps down on businesses and individuals for those breaches.

He explained that non-VAT registered persons were only allowed to issued a valid invoice when making a sale to its customer but not a tax invoice.

"They should not charge VAT on the value of the supplies and their invoice should clearly state that the value of the goods is quoted in VAT Exclusive prices (VEP). By falsifying invoices, the business is not only defrauding its customers but the Fijian Government as well," Mr Das said in a statement issued this afternoon.

He said officers were already on the ground to conduct inspections.