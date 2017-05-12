A-G queried on TELS allowance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaking during the national budget consultations at USP's Japan-Pacific ICT centre in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:01PM FIJI'S Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum undertook budget consultations for students and staff of the University of the South Pacific this morning where most of the issues raised by students related to the Toppers and Tertiary Education Loans Scheme (TELS).

A law student at USP, who asked the A-G on the low level of living allowances available under TELS, said: "We receive $50 per week; that's the meal allowance; in a semester that's $850 and if we do the math then per day that's around $7.14. A decent sized meal would always cost around $8.00 so do you expect us to have only one meal per day? Could you increase the allowances to balance with the cost of living. Solomon Islands students receive $2040 per month in allowances and we receive $850 for one whole semester which is four months."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said: "I completely agree with you but we've got to contextualise it; prior to this nobody got TELS; prior to this nobody got given a meal allowance. I'm not defending the lower amount but the fact is that there are now more students in Fiji than ever before that are getting assistance; some 16,000 students are being assisted."

He said we must put this into perspective; it's a new program but the point of difference was that every student in Fiji that could get into university were being assisted.