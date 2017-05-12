Fiji Time: 11:43 PM on Friday 12 May

Villagers graduate from livelihood program

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, May 12, 2017

Update: 4:48PM "WE will all continue to learn through eternity because learning is part of living."

These were the words of Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea as he officiated at the graduation ceremony Sustainable Livelihood Program in Navetau Village in Saqani. 

Mr Vocea told villagers that their decision to be part of the two-week Sustainable Livelihood Program workshop was a show of their passion to learn. 

"Graduating from the workshop today will ensure that you are able to contribute to the development of yourself and your families," he said. 

"The development of families will lead to development of communities, provinces and the nation."

Graduates attained certificates in basic trade jobs and other courses such as cookery, care giving, screen painting, and front office and food and beverages to name a few.








