+ Enlarge this image Cycling Fiji will host a race next week to remember those who lost their lives on on the road. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:44PM CYCLING Fiji will host a race next Wednesday in the remembrance of the cyclists who lost their lives on the road.

Cycling Fiji president Peter Sinclair said the race was an important event in their calendar.

The cyclists will race along Muanikau Police Post, My Suva Park and Queen Elizabeth drive in Suva.

The participants are urged to assemble at 6.30pm while the race will start at 7pm from Muanikau Police Post.