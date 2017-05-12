Fiji Time: 11:42 PM on Friday 12 May

New date for Fiji FACT tournament

PRAVIN NARAIN
Friday, May 12, 2017

Update: 4:41PM THE 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT will start on Thursday, it has been confirmed.

The tournament was postponed by Fiji Football Association yesterday in light of Tropical Cyclone Ella.

The tournament will be played on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no matches on Friday as Chiefs will be playing Crusaders in the Super Rugby Clash on Friday.

Fiji FA acting president Yogeshwar Singh said they were hoping for a successful tournament.

Suva will play Rakiraki at 1pm before Ba takes on Nadi at 3pm.

Labasa will test Dreketi at 5.30pm before Rewa battles with Lautoka at 7.30pm.








