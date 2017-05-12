Deadline extension for Bill 28

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:36PM THE deadline for the submissions on the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill (Bill No. 28 of 2016) has been extended.

A statement by the Fijian Parliament Civic Education and Media Unit confirmed the the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights had extended the deadline for individuals and organisations who wished to make written submission on the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill (Bill No. 28 of 2016).

"The Committee will be open to hear oral submissions based on written submissions received from Tuesday May 16 to Thursday May 18, 2017," it stated.

"Written submissions should be submitted to the Parliament Secretariat no later than 4pm on Monday April 15, 2017."

Bill No. 28 of 2016 aims to repeal the current Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act 1965, which provides for the powers and privileges of Parliament and its members.