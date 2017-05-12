Boxing fallen from glory days: Tuitubou

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister Tuitubou says boxing has fallen from its glory days. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:32PM FIJI'S Sports Minister Laisenia Tuitubou said boxing had fallen from its glory days in the past years because of some greedy few.

He said the development and growth of the sport suffered a lot because of those unfavourable characters.

"Over time, we have lost a lot through boxing because of some greedy few, members of the board who think only about themselves and especially the promoters who think only about themselves and not the welfare of the boxers," Tuitubou said.

The minister said boxing had the potential to become a major sport in the country alongside soccer and rugby.

But he said because of some mismanagement and greed, the popularity of boxing had somewhat declined over the years.