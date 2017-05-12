Fiji Time: 11:42 PM on Friday 12 May

Training breaks gender stereotypes

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, May 12, 2017

Update: 4:25PM THE training of women into carpentry wan an indication of the breakdown of gender stereotypes, says Ministry of Youth and Sports permanent secretary Allison Burchell.

Ms Burchell made this statement in light of the 98 people who were trained under the ministry's initiative to help rebuild homes on Koro Island after TC Winston hit last year.

She stated seven out of the 98 people who were trained were women.

"We were pleased with this as it begins to break down some gender stereotypes which exist," Ms Burchell said.

"Next week, the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports will go to Koro to hand over carpentry tools to the youths following financial support from the Embassy of the Republic of China.

"Both the training and the tools will enable the youth to rebuild their homes and to be able to construct other buildings in the future."








