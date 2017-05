/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Meteorological Service senior scientific officer Stephen Meke pointing out the projected path of TC Ella. Picture: KALESI MELE

Update: 4:19PM TROPICAL Cyclone Ella no longer poses any direct threat to Fiji.

Fiji Meterological Service Senior scientific officer Stephen Meke said the Category 2 cyclone was projected to move further north from Cikobia Island and closer to Futuna.

He said strong gale winds that was in force for Vanua Levu and nearby smaller islands had now been reduced to strong winds.