Fiji Time: 11:42 PM on Friday 12 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Region works towards pesticide registration

LICE MOVONO
Friday, May 12, 2017

Update: 3:37PM AN efficient and well managed pesticide registration scheme will provide a balance between controlling pests and minimising its risks to human health and the environment.

Working towards that was just made easier for twelve Pacific Island countries supported by the Pacific Community (SPC) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (UN FAO) today.

The partnership between the region and the organisations led to the establishment of a Pesticide Regulatory Forum aimed at providing a platform to harmonise pesticide registration and use in the Pacific.

According to a statement from the SPC the will provide "technical support mechanism, to inform national decision making on pesticide registration".

The forum was an outcome of the Regional Workshop on the Harmonisation of Pesticide Registration in the Pacific Islands held in Nadi this week from May 8-12.

SPC director Land Resources Division Jan Helsen said the use of pesticide was inevitable but said the downsides of not controlling its use was not well known.

"There is sufficient evidence to support the dangers of poorly managed pesticide use, let alone the use of adulterated pesticides which then raises the question of responsibility for minimising threats to human health and the environment," Mr Helsen said.

"Strong working relationships and technical partnerships between agencies like FAO, SPC and its member countries are critical to share knowledge and best practices through mutual cooperation and having common understanding of, and insights into the use of pesticides."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Nonsense' comments
  2. A-G: Logging trucks also to blame
  3. Plan for airport to handle 737s
  4. Loan scheme 'anomalies' come to light
  5. Issue of State debt
  6. Time to rebuild
  7. TC Ella: Fiji free from direct threat
  8. Tropical Cyclone warning for North
  9. Remittances up
  10. Cyclone weakens

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  9. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)