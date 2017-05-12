Region works towards pesticide registration

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:37PM AN efficient and well managed pesticide registration scheme will provide a balance between controlling pests and minimising its risks to human health and the environment.

Working towards that was just made easier for twelve Pacific Island countries supported by the Pacific Community (SPC) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (UN FAO) today.

The partnership between the region and the organisations led to the establishment of a Pesticide Regulatory Forum aimed at providing a platform to harmonise pesticide registration and use in the Pacific.

According to a statement from the SPC the will provide "technical support mechanism, to inform national decision making on pesticide registration".

The forum was an outcome of the Regional Workshop on the Harmonisation of Pesticide Registration in the Pacific Islands held in Nadi this week from May 8-12.

SPC director Land Resources Division Jan Helsen said the use of pesticide was inevitable but said the downsides of not controlling its use was not well known.

"There is sufficient evidence to support the dangers of poorly managed pesticide use, let alone the use of adulterated pesticides which then raises the question of responsibility for minimising threats to human health and the environment," Mr Helsen said.

"Strong working relationships and technical partnerships between agencies like FAO, SPC and its member countries are critical to share knowledge and best practices through mutual cooperation and having common understanding of, and insights into the use of pesticides."