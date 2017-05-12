Open surfing team for France

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:53PM FIJI Surfing Association (FSA) has confirmed that they will be sending an open team for the first time, to the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Open Surfing championship in Biarritz, France.

FSA head coach Ian Portingale said this marks a historic moment for the association and for Fiji.

The competition will begin on May 20 and will finish on May 28.

"Two surfers Lesi Navuwai and Che Slatter will represent Fiji and by managed by John Philips," Portingale said.

He said Navuwai departed the country earlier this week on Wednesday while Slater and Phillips will be leaving our shores next week Thursday.

According to Portingale this is one of the exciting major events they are looking forward to for this year.