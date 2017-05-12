Production focus at FPRAMAs

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:48PM DESPITE the absence of a visiting guest performer to be the main attraction, organisers of the FPRA Music Awards say improvements to the format of the event should delight ticketholders.

FPRAMAs coordinator Seru Serevi said the event, scheduled to take place tomorrow night at the Grand Pacific Hotel is produced with the assistance and sponsorship of two major production houses, Stage Tech and Infinity Events.

Serevi said the partnership will focus on adding value to the creativity and artistry of Fiji�s best music.

In addition, in line with international industry trend, FPRAMAs said it has prioritized improving the events television appeal.

The Vude King, who has been at the forefront of the FPRAMAs since it was called the Vakalutuivoce Awards in the 90s and its subsequent revival in 2014 said the volunteer production team which creates the awards show each year was very production focused.

With 12 musical acts scheduled to represent works in the running for an award as well as music which was popular this year, the FPRAMAs have focused on utilising the best equipment available to best present local music.

�We have 12 acts in total covering genres such as hip hop, vude, ballads, pop and soul so guests will get an entertaining presentation of Fiji�s best music this year,� Serevi said.

In the immediate past two years of the awards, FPRA brought in Sydney based group Kabani, Hawaii based Pacific reggae sensation George Fiji Veikoso and Sydney based crooner Paulini Curuenavuli.

This year Serevi said paid rehearsals, improved equipment and band support has been the ingredient to improving the stage for Fiji music.

In a turn which has surprised but delighted organisers, each band performing tomorrow night has stepped up their demands for how they want their music stage.

�The exciting feedback that has come out of weeks of preparations of the actual act is that we see in many local recording artist a commitment to improve their craft. Not only do they want better sound engineering and techniques but they want to present it better. It has been really exciting to hear back from our artists how they want to do things and the techniques and methods of presenting on stage they want to try,� Serevi said.

�Local artists are responding well to the commitment we have made on their behalf to keep taking Fijian music to a different level. This year we are committed to improving our stage work and that is everything from sound support to choreography.�

FPRAMAs will include one of the largest in-house events stage and electronic display screens around Grand Pacific Hotel ballroom designed to ensure each table gets VIP views.

Working for the first time with Infinity Events, who have brought in several international artists like Common Kings and Pappa Cidy; FPRA is today ironing out the finer details to ensure every locally available hardware in terms of staging productions, is enlisted for local musicians.

�We are working with Stage Tech, our preferred light and sound providers to ensure our stage comes close to what is available on the market overseas now. Our newest production partners, Infinity Events are providing us with the latest in LED signage and screen technology to give the FPRAMAs a concert atmosphere. Every seat in the house will get the full effect of our production,� Serevi said.

He added that while each year FPRAMAs and Fiji Television has partnered to make delayed coverage of the event possible, this year, they are incorporating television features into the way the event is presented live.

�Each year, we have been able to give delayed coverage of the FPRAMAs on Fiji One and this year, our media team will work closely with Fiji Television, to produce a FPRAMAs which is presented just as well no television as it is on stage,� Serevi said.