Production focus at FPRAMAs

Update: 2:48PM DESPITE the absence of a visiting guest performer to be the main attraction, organisers of the FPRA Music Awards say improvements to the format of the event should delight ticketholders.
FPRAMAs coordinator Seru Serevi said the event, scheduled to take place tomorrow night at the Grand Pacific Hotel is
produced with the assistance and sponsorship of two major production houses,
Stage Tech and Infinity Events.
Serevi said the partnership will focus on adding value to the creativity and
artistry of Fiji�s best music.
In addition, in line with international industry trend,
FPRAMAs said it has prioritized improving the events television appeal.
The Vude King, who has been at the forefront of the FPRAMAs
since it was called the Vakalutuivoce Awards in the 90s and its subsequent
revival in 2014 said the volunteer production team which creates the awards
show each year was very production focused.
With 12 musical acts scheduled to represent works in the running
for an award as well as music which was popular this year, the FPRAMAs have
focused on utilising the best equipment available to best present local music.
�We have 12 acts in total covering genres such as hip hop,
vude, ballads, pop and soul so guests will get an entertaining presentation of
Fiji�s best music this year,� Serevi said.
In the immediate past two years of the awards, FPRA brought
in Sydney based group Kabani, Hawaii based Pacific reggae sensation George
Fiji Veikoso and Sydney based crooner Paulini Curuenavuli.
This year Serevi said paid rehearsals, improved equipment and
band support has been the ingredient to improving the stage for Fiji music.
In a turn which has surprised but delighted organisers, each
band performing tomorrow night has stepped up their demands for how they want their music stage.
�The exciting feedback that has come out of weeks of
preparations of the actual act is that we see in many local recording artist a
commitment to improve their craft. Not only do they want better sound
engineering and techniques but they want to present it better. It has been
really exciting to hear back from our artists how they want to do things and
the techniques and methods of presenting on stage they want to try,� Serevi
said.
�Local artists are responding well to the commitment we have
made on their behalf to keep taking Fijian music to a different level. This
year we are committed to improving our stage work and that is everything from
sound support to choreography.�
FPRAMAs will include one of the largest in-house events
stage and electronic display screens around Grand Pacific Hotel ballroom designed to ensure each table gets VIP views.
Working for the first time with Infinity Events, who have
brought in several international artists like Common Kings and Pappa Cidy; FPRA is today ironing out the finer
details to ensure every locally available hardware in terms of staging productions, is
enlisted for local musicians.
�We are working with Stage Tech, our preferred light and sound
providers to ensure our stage comes close to what is available on the market
overseas now. Our newest production partners, Infinity Events are providing us
with the latest in LED signage and screen technology to give the FPRAMAs a
concert atmosphere. Every seat in the house will get the full effect of our production,�
Serevi said.
He added that while each year FPRAMAs and Fiji Television
has partnered to make delayed coverage of the event possible, this year, they
are incorporating television features into the way the event is presented live.
�Each year, we have been able to give delayed coverage of
the FPRAMAs on Fiji One and this year, our media team will work closely with
Fiji Television, to produce a FPRAMAs which is presented just as well no
television as it is on stage,� Serevi said.