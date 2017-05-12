Fiji Time: 11:42 PM on Friday 12 May

Helipad for Coral Coast

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, May 12, 2017

Update: 1:22PM FIJI'S Health Minister Rosy Akbar opened a brand new medivac helipad at the Sigatoka this morning.

She said the helipad would enhance services to patients in critical condition who needed to be transported to major hospitals because they could be airlifted instead of enduring long road journeys.

She also thanked the Coral Coast Chapter of the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association for funding the initiative.

Coral Coast Chapter chair Peter Hopgood said he was proud to represent an organisation that had supported the Sigatoka Hospital for the past seven years.

The helipad cost $260,000 and took two and a half years to build.

 








