Cyclone weakens

Update: 1:22PM TROPICAL Cyclone Ella has weakened.

The cyclone is predicted to maintain a westward track and is expected to move just to the north of Vanua Levu from tomorrow morning.

On this track, TC Ella is expected to lie about 185km northeast of Cikobia or about 225km northeast of Udu Point at 6pm today.

The weather office has maintained a gale force warning for the whole of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

Strong south easterly winds with average speeds of 45km per hour with gusts to 80km per hour are expected to increase further to damaging gale force winds of 85km per hour with gusts to 110km per hour from tomorrow night.

A strong wind warming remains in force for land force areas of Lau and Lomaiviti Groups and the Eastern parts of Viti Levu.

Members of the public have been advised to remain prepared at all times and to take necessary precautions.