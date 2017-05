/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Health Minister Rosy Akbar with Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Spa management and staff at the opening of the Outrigger Trading Company Limited. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 1:21PM HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar opened the Outrigger Trading Company Limited at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Spa this morning.

The resort invested $106,000 in establishing the unique clothing, tote bags, Pure Fiji products and souvenirs outlet and created three new jobs in the process.

Mrs Akbar said the opening of the trading store was a huge boost in terms of employment and economic activity.