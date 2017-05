/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar at the handover today. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 1:21PM HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar handed over a cheque of $6000 to the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Spa this morning.

She said the funds were raised in two days from Government ministers.

"I have been informed the money will go towards purchasing a vehicle for the Sigatoka Special School to help them do outreach programs," she said.

The resort raised $15,200 during a walkathon held last month.

A total of $21,200 has been raised so far towards the vehicle purchase.