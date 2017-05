/ Front page / News

Update: 1:21PM A SEVENTEEN-year-old Sabeto resident has been reported missing by family members.

According to police, a missing persons report was lodged at the Sabeto Police Station for Nazmeen Swastika Begum.

The report was lodged after search attempts at all likely places proved futile.

Police are urging members of the public to call the Crime Stoppers Unit on 919 if they have any information that could help in locating the Nazmeen.