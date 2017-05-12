Fiji Time: 11:42 PM on Friday 12 May

Udu children stay home

LUISA QIOLEVU
Friday, May 12, 2017

Update: 1:20PM CHILDREN of Wainiika District School at Udu Point were kept home today as villagers took heed of the tropical cyclone warning.

Villagers had put up hurricane shutters and tied their houses down with ropes.

Wainiika  villager Ruci Tuiqalau said they had packed food, water, torches and warm clothing as they prepared for the cyclone.

"We have kept our children at home as their safety is important to us and we have allocated two houses on top of the hill as our evacuation centre if strong winds persist," she said.








