Fiji Time: 11:44 PM on Friday 12 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Request for bus stand

Kalesi Mele
Friday, May 12, 2017

THE Government is committed to build a new bus stand in Tavua Town provided there is suitable land available for the development, says Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Responding to queries from the floor during the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultations at Tavua College on Wednesday, he said a portion of land behind MH Supermarket was identified to develop the bus stand, but there had been a dispute with the landowners.

The request for a new bus stand was made by Hannah Talei a student of Tavua College.

"The bus stand in Tavua is located on the Kings highway thus, on school break it becomes very busy and crowded due to lack of shelter and therefore students move to the market and other parts of town, especially in the rainy season," she said.

She also requested that Government provide special permits for bus companies to pick students directly from schools as an alternative to the issue.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said they had no qualms about the development provided someone was willing to provide them with suitable land.

"The lack of proper bus stand in Tavua has been of huge concern to us," he said.

"We have the problem of getting land access. There is some land we understand behind the MH supermarket, but there is some dispute going on between the landowners. We understand this is before the courts.

"We obviously need to locate a (piece of) land which is accessible to everybody. If you can look around and find a land actually then we can build it, no problem."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Nonsense' comments
  2. A-G: Logging trucks also to blame
  3. Plan for airport to handle 737s
  4. Loan scheme 'anomalies' come to light
  5. Issue of State debt
  6. Time to rebuild
  7. TC Ella: Fiji free from direct threat
  8. Tropical Cyclone warning for North
  9. Remittances up
  10. Cyclone weakens

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  9. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)