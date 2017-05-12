Request for bus stand

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students claim the Tavua bus stand's location is inconvenient. Most students have had to take shelter at the market areas or shops when it rained. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE Government is committed to build a new bus stand in Tavua Town provided there is suitable land available for the development, says Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Responding to queries from the floor during the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultations at Tavua College on Wednesday, he said a portion of land behind MH Supermarket was identified to develop the bus stand, but there had been a dispute with the landowners.

The request for a new bus stand was made by Hannah Talei a student of Tavua College.

"The bus stand in Tavua is located on the Kings highway thus, on school break it becomes very busy and crowded due to lack of shelter and therefore students move to the market and other parts of town, especially in the rainy season," she said.

She also requested that Government provide special permits for bus companies to pick students directly from schools as an alternative to the issue.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said they had no qualms about the development provided someone was willing to provide them with suitable land.

"The lack of proper bus stand in Tavua has been of huge concern to us," he said.

"We have the problem of getting land access. There is some land we understand behind the MH supermarket, but there is some dispute going on between the landowners. We understand this is before the courts.

"We obviously need to locate a (piece of) land which is accessible to everybody. If you can look around and find a land actually then we can build it, no problem."