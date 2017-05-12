Fare review

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar speaks at an informal meeting in Rakiraki. Mr Kumar says bus operators know what to do in order for a fares review to happen. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Fiji Bus Operators Association wants bus fares reviewed and increased.

FBOA president Parmod Chand, in an interview, said this was imperative to help bus companies cater for expenses.

In fact, he said, bus fares dropped by 2.5 per cent after VAT reduction and he believed a review was imperative.

"The cost of spare parts, maintenance work and wages has increased and that is why we need to increase bus fares to help bus companies cater for growing expenses," he said.

"There has been no fare increase since 2011 and no review done so it's about time that bus fares are reviewed.

"We would like to see a lot of improvements in the bus industry to help bus companies cater for the expenses that continues to increase over the years."

Transport Minister Parveen Kumar said bus operators knew what to do in order for a review to happen.

"Bus operators should know better and they know exactly what to do. They have not written to me yet," he said.

But in order to have a vibrant bus industry, Mr Chand said bus companies needed good income.

"We need a good income to invest in latest model buses which bus companies are already doing but it's only fair to give us back a good income.

"Bus operators are investing in millions of dollars and brand new buses will cost one company $200,000 to $250,000 for one bus so it's not easy balancing expenses and income."

On the same token though, Mr Chand, thanked Government for its support towards the association.

"Government has reduced duty on tyres by five per cent and that helped us," he said.