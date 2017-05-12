Fiji Time: 11:43 PM on Friday 12 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$1.35m project for health centres

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, May 12, 2017

MORE than 100 health centres in Severe Tropical Cy­clone Winston affected areas will benefit from a $1.35 million Australian Government-funded UNICEF project designed to ensure life-saving vaccines and medicines are kept safe during natural disasters.

UNICEF procured 74 solar refrigerators, 32 electrical fridges and 17 solar power packs customised for Fiji with the assistance of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia.

UNICEF identified the need after damage to health infrastructure and disruption to public health services became a major issue post STC Winston.

"Immunisation is one of the most cost effective and successful health interventions known to date," said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Nonsense' comments
  2. A-G: Logging trucks also to blame
  3. Plan for airport to handle 737s
  4. Loan scheme 'anomalies' come to light
  5. Issue of State debt
  6. Time to rebuild
  7. TC Ella: Fiji free from direct threat
  8. Tropical Cyclone warning for North
  9. Remittances up
  10. Cyclone weakens

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  9. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)