$1.35m project for health centres

/ Front page / News

MORE than 100 health centres in Severe Tropical Cy­clone Winston affected areas will benefit from a $1.35 million Australian Government-funded UNICEF project designed to ensure life-saving vaccines and medicines are kept safe during natural disasters.

UNICEF procured 74 solar refrigerators, 32 electrical fridges and 17 solar power packs customised for Fiji with the assistance of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia.

UNICEF identified the need after damage to health infrastructure and disruption to public health services became a major issue post STC Winston.

"Immunisation is one of the most cost effective and successful health interventions known to date," said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett.