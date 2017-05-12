Clark backs mill

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark at the informal meeting with people of Rakiraki. Picture: REINAL CHAND

CLAIMS by sugarcane growers that the Rarawai sugar mill in Ba would not be able to process the projected 775,000 tonnes of cane from Ba and the Rakiraki area are unfounded, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

During consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill in Ba and Tavua, canegrowers said given the performance of Rarawai last year, they were not confident the mill would be able to handle the increased volume of cane.

FSC has projected 600,000 tonnes of cane will be produced from Ba this season and the Penang mill area is expected to supply up to 175,000 tonnes during this period.

Rarawai recorded about 700 hours of stoppages from mechanical issues last season, the highest in the country.

Mr Clark, however, said the miller had taken significant steps to ensure the mill would be able to handle the extra load.

"We are not sure where this uncertainty is coming from," he said.

"FSC is very confident that the Rarawai mill will definitely be ready for crush and we will indeed have a good year.

"Rarawai has more than enough capacity to crush this cane and we have also allocated two Rarawai Sectors' cane to move to Lautoka to allow for quicker turnaround of Rarawai lorries."

Mr Clark added that apart from operational improvements, there had been a change of guard at the mill.

"FSC has appointed Taito Kafoa as the general manager for the Rarawai mill," he said.

"He is a very experienced engineer and held the position in an acting capacity towards the end of last year.

"He has proven his leadership by marked improvement in mill performance compared with the earlier part of the year."

Mr Kafoa replaced Sailasa Waitawa.