Issue of State debt

GOVERNMENT is working to increase its wealth and decrease the debt to GDP ratio, says Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Speaking to school students during a budget consultation in Ra yesterday, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was a topic that needed to be addressed.

"I want to highlight this issue of government debt to GDP ratio, now assuming that Fiji as a country makes $100, that's our wealth, and if we then go out and borrow $20, that means we have borrowed 20 per cent of what we make so our debt to GDP ratio is 20 per cent, our wealth being our GDP," he said.

"Why do we borrow? All governments since independence have borrowed money. There have only been about three years that we haven't. We are a developing country and we want more roads, bridges, jetties, schools, infrastructure and we have to borrow money."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Government had also been trying to increase revenue.