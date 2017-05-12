FRA starts excavation works on farm road

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fulton Hogan Hiways crew start excavation work on the Davuilevu Farm Rd culverts. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Fiji Roads Authority have carried out excavation works on the Davuilevu Farm Rd culverts that were damaged during a major washout in December last year which affected about 150 households.

Fulton Hogan Highways is working under the Fiji Roads Authority to carry out the work which began along the King's Rd a few hundred metres from the Nakasi business centre at the end of last month.

FHH special projects engineer Sanjesh Prasad said reinstatement had begun in March, when it was discovered that the existing butt joint culverts had been dislodged and would require additional work.

"As a result, the crew prepared temporary bedding, laid in pipes and backfilled the affected road segment to quickly allow resumption of road access back in March," he said.

"This work will see the completion of the proper reinstatement of the culverts."

Following the culvert repairs, he said, a concrete deck will be installed over the crossing, turning it into an Irish Crossing.

Mr Prasad said the development would hopefully provide an access that will better withstand overflowing in the future.

He also stated a barrier would be installed to prevent rubbish from flowing into and clogging the culverts which should help prevent flooding and erosion of the road segment.

"The residents along Davuilevu Road should now have uninterrupted road access, even during periods of intense rainfall," he said.

FHH with the FRA are are working together to improve road access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.