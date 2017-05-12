Quality, relevant climate info vital

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image COSPPac support officers Celine Becker and Sonia Brusco at the design and steering committee meeting. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THERE is a need to ensure that good quality and relevant climate change information is widely available for the benefit of governments and communities in the Pacific.

In reaffirming Australia's commitment to strengthening Pacific Island meteorological services, Australian High Commission First Secretary Raymond Bojczuk said they valued strong collaboration between Pacific partners.

Yesterday, the Climate and Oceans Support Program in the Pacific (COSPPac) in collaboration with Pacific Community (SPC) held the 10th Planning and Steering Committee meeting to discuss ways they could better communicate and apply climate, ocean and sea level information for the benefit of Pacific Island countries.

COSPPac is managed by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) in partnership with SPC, Geoscience Australia and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP).

"We strongly support COSPPac, recognising the need to ensure that good quality, relevant climate information is widely available for the benefit of governments, communities and businesses in the Pacific," Mr Bojczuk said.

"With COSPPac funding extended to June 2018, we remain committed to support further development of Pacific Island Meteorological Services."

He added the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade had committed close to $62 million towards COSPPac for the next six years.

SPC deputy director general Dr Audrey Aumua said Pacific Island nations were grateful for continued support from the Australian Government.

"Pacific countries through the COSPPac project have access to oceanic and sea level data sets which are vital baseline information, required for any coastal planning and development," she said.

"SPC would like to commend Australia on the decision to transition such COSPPac project components into the region."