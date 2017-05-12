Fiji Time: 11:43 PM on Friday 12 May

Tide prediction calendars for PICs

Kalesi Mele
Friday, May 12, 2017

PACIFIC Island countries now have access to annual tide prediction calendars.

This was made possible through efforts of Pacific Community and Secretariat Pacific Environmental Programme through the Climate and Oceans Support Program in the Pacific (COSPPac).

COSPPac is a program by the Australian Government designed to enhance the capacity of Pacific Island nations to manage and mitigate the impacts of climate variability and tidal events.

SPC deputy director general Audrey Aumua said the calendars were for 19 different Pacific locations.

A total of 1800 copies were designed and published by SPC through the COSPPac.

"This information on tides comes in handy to many as it helps to better plan coastal related activities," Dr Aumua said.

"It is important that Pacific Island countries continue to receive accurate and relevant information about climate, oceans and sea level information to enable Pacific Islands and communities determine how best to respond and build resilience."








