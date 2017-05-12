State debt

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaks during the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultations at FNU Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

ATTORNEY-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said a lot of people made comments about government debt without a thorough understanding of how government revenue and expenditure worked.

Speaking to the private sector at the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultations in Lautoka on Wednesday, he said it was important people understood government debt before making public statements on an issue they had limited knowledge about.

"Many people talk about government debt without understanding debt themselves," he said.

"Many journalists do that too, many politicians do that too, many business people do that too."

The A-G said while the country's nominal debt had increased, debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) had decreased except for when the country was hit by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

"The example I have used with students (during budget consultations) is this — assuming that our country's GDP is $100 and we then go out and borrow $20, our debt to GDP ratio is then 20 per cent.

"Then the wealth of country increases to $500, but instead of borrowing $20, we borrow $50 which is two and a half times more than we borrowed before.

"But $50 is only 10 per cent of $500.

"So our ability to borrow the nominal sum increases, but as a percentage of GDP, it decreases and that is what we need to measure. The amount of debt has gone up to $4.9 billion, but debt to GDP ratio has come down and if it wasn't for TC Winston, it would have come down further."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said when placed in a global context, Fiji's debt to GDP ratio was performing much better than other developed nations.

"Japan has 239.2 per cent so they are borrowing 239.2 per cent more than the GDP in terms of their debt exposure.

"However, because it is a developed country and has a triple A rating, people don't talk about it.

"USA has 174 per cent, Maldives 81.5 per cent, Mauritius 62.7 per cent and Australia at 41.1 per cent.

"Fiji is sitting at 46.3 per cent."