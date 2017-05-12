FSC share value up

/ Front page / News

THE share value of the Fiji Sugar Corporation has increased from the negative 17 cents a share four years ago to about 10 cents a share today.

This was revealed by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the 2017-2018 National Budget consultation to the private sector in Lautoka on Wednesday.

He made the comment in response to a submission by Lautoka business consultant Saiyad Harun.

Mr Harun had called on the A-G to consider removing capital gains tax if Government was to buyout the Fiji Sugar Corporation so that minority shareholders would receive a fair return on their investment.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum informed Mr Harun that FSC shares would not attract capital gains tax because the company was no longer listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange.

The A-G also informed the Lautoka businessman that minor shareholders had not invested in the FSC for many years.

"The only shareholder that has been investing in FSC has been Government," said Mr Sayed-Kahiyum.

"No other shareholder has. The major shareholders in FSC are Government, FNPF, Fijian Holdings and YP Reddy.

"They make up over 90 per cent.

"If you take the equity contribution and converted the loans into equity, the value of shares would be 0.000 per cent for every share, that's the reality.

Government has outlined plans to acquire 100 per cent of FSC under the proposed Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill.

It intends to transform FSC's $175 million debt to Government into equity in the process.