No case to answer

Luke Rawalai
Friday, May 12, 2017

A RAPE victim broke down at the High Court in Labasa yesterday after refusing to relive the experience of her alleged assault on April 16, 2010.

While passing his judgment, Justice Paul Madigan, ruled for a no case to answer allowing Maikeli Dawai to walk out a free man.

Mr Dawai had appeared before Justice Madigan charged with one count of rape.

The victim told the court yesterday that she had forgiven Mr Dawai, adding the incident happened in 2010.

She told the court she was denied justice by police officers and everybody when she needed it.

She said she had now turned a new page and she had come out of the trauma of her experience.

She added, therefore, she wanted to withdraw her case and concentrate on the future, adding she is a practising Christian, who was taught to forgive.

The victim told the court that retelling her experience would drag her through the trauma that she had buried seven years ago.

Justice Madigan questioned the state counsel Amelia Vavadakua as to why the case had been dragging for so long, adding he chose not to adjourn the case any further.

He said it was interesting that being an indictable offence, the case had been repeatedly adjourned which was very unsatisfactory.

"I will neither imprison her for choosing not to answer your questions any further, I will simply not do that," he said.

"I cannot put a mother in prison just because she chose not to be subjected to the trauma she had faced once."

Justice Madigan said the victim was now happily married with her own family and had forgiven the accused.

"Therefore, the court finds that there is no case to answer."








