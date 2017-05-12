Wife denies death allegations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sekope Toduadua, one of the five accused, appeared at the High Court in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE wife of a man who died after an alleged assault at Nadonumai in Lami three years ago denied allegations her husband died after collapsing in the bathroom on the night of the alleged offence.

Meresiana Ligairi revealed this when she took the witness stand for the prosecution as the trial went into its fourth day before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Father and son Sekope Toduadua and Sekope Sivoduadua Toduadua are charged with Josese Tawake, Netani Vakelo and James Netani with one count of manslaughter.

They are standing trial for the alleged offence.

The five were alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi on September 25, 2014.

During cross examination, defence lawyer, Priya Lal told Ms Ligairi that after the alleged fight, Mr Masi woke up and she advised him to go and have his shower.

This, Ms Lal claimed was when Mr Masi collapsed.

Ms Ligairi denied this and said she was instructed by her mother-in-law to take Mr Masi to hospital after she saw him lying on the porch at their home.

Ms Lal also put to Ms Ligairi that because her client, the accused, Mr Toduadua was related to Mr Masi he kept insisting that she take him to hospital.

She also said that because her client was related to Mr Masi, he was concerned with Mr Masi's condition.

However, Ms Ligairi denied all these.

The alleged offence took place on the afternoon of the said date when the victim was intoxicated.

It is alleged Mr Masi went to his sister-in-law's house where a scuffle broke out between him and the five accused persons.

The trial continues before Justice Perera today.