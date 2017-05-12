Fiji Time: 11:43 PM on Friday 12 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Families move into shelter

Aqela Susu
Friday, May 12, 2017

TWENTY people are sheltering at the Malaka Village hall on Vanuabalavu as the country braces for Tropical Cyclone Ella.

This was confirmed to this newspaper by Police Constable Tiko Dakuna of Vanuabalavu Police Station yesterday.

Constable Dakuna said some of the families who moved into the centre were living in tents and some in their own houses.

As of 5pm yesterday, he said, it was not raining on Vanuabalavu but they were experiencing rough seas with gusty winds.

"The evacuation centre at Malaka Village has opened. The 20 people are from Muamua. Some of these people were living in tents and some were just living in their own houses but have decided to move quickly," Constable Dakuna said.

He also confirmed a family from Narocivo Village had also sought shelter at the Fiji Roads Authority office at Lomaloma.

Meanwhile, school heads in Vanuabalavu, Lakeba, Lau Group, Udu Point and Taveuni were yesterday instructed to close all their schools immediately.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said this was to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of students which was top priority.

He also requested all school heads to monitor the weather changes and make all necessary arrangements in relation to securing the school properties and facilities.

Schools in other districts will remain open until further notice from the ministry.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Nonsense' comments
  2. A-G: Logging trucks also to blame
  3. Plan for airport to handle 737s
  4. Loan scheme 'anomalies' come to light
  5. Issue of State debt
  6. Time to rebuild
  7. TC Ella: Fiji free from direct threat
  8. Tropical Cyclone warning for North
  9. Remittances up
  10. Cyclone weakens

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  9. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)