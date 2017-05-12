Families move into shelter

/ Front page / News

TWENTY people are sheltering at the Malaka Village hall on Vanuabalavu as the country braces for Tropical Cyclone Ella.

This was confirmed to this newspaper by Police Constable Tiko Dakuna of Vanuabalavu Police Station yesterday.

Constable Dakuna said some of the families who moved into the centre were living in tents and some in their own houses.

As of 5pm yesterday, he said, it was not raining on Vanuabalavu but they were experiencing rough seas with gusty winds.

"The evacuation centre at Malaka Village has opened. The 20 people are from Muamua. Some of these people were living in tents and some were just living in their own houses but have decided to move quickly," Constable Dakuna said.

He also confirmed a family from Narocivo Village had also sought shelter at the Fiji Roads Authority office at Lomaloma.

Meanwhile, school heads in Vanuabalavu, Lakeba, Lau Group, Udu Point and Taveuni were yesterday instructed to close all their schools immediately.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said this was to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of students which was top priority.

He also requested all school heads to monitor the weather changes and make all necessary arrangements in relation to securing the school properties and facilities.

Schools in other districts will remain open until further notice from the ministry.