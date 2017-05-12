/ Front page / News

WOMEN in Fiji need to be empowered so they can cast their election vote with their full consent, says Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Secretariat Gender officer Seema Naidu.

She made this comment during a group discussion at the Resilient and Sustainable Development Media and Communications training at Tanoa Hotel in Nadi on Thursday.

"A lot of women are not empowered to fully vote with consent or fully informed voting because a lot of times they will vote based on what their family members would say or their husbands on who they are voting for," she said.

"So, again it is about empowering them to vote based on who is going to bring in some changes on policies that is going to have positive impact in their lives."

She also said it was important for Government to ensure every proposed legislation must take into account the rights of people and not restrict them from participating.