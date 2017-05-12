Fiji Time: 11:44 PM on Friday 12 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Women are not empowered to fully vote with consent'

Litia Cava
Friday, May 12, 2017

WOMEN in Fiji need to be empowered so they can cast their election vote with their full consent, says Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Secretariat Gender officer Seema Naidu.

She made this comment during a group discussion at the Resilient and Sustainable Development Media and Communications training at Tanoa Hotel in Nadi on Thursday.

"A lot of women are not empowered to fully vote with consent or fully informed voting because a lot of times they will vote based on what their family members would say or their husbands on who they are voting for," she said.

"So, again it is about empowering them to vote based on who is going to bring in some changes on policies that is going to have positive impact in their lives."

She also said it was important for Government to ensure every proposed legislation must take into account the rights of people and not restrict them from participating.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Nonsense' comments
  2. A-G: Logging trucks also to blame
  3. Plan for airport to handle 737s
  4. Loan scheme 'anomalies' come to light
  5. Issue of State debt
  6. Time to rebuild
  7. TC Ella: Fiji free from direct threat
  8. Tropical Cyclone warning for North
  9. Remittances up
  10. Cyclone weakens

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  9. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)