Ministry works on salvage operations

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Environment has provided its expertise and is working with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF), Fiji Ports Corporation Ltd and the owners of the sunken MV Southern Phoenix for salvaging operations at the Suva Harbour.

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment, Joshua Wycliffe, said the ministry provided its experts to ensure there were no environmental hazards caused by the ship when it sunk at the Suva Harbour last week Saturday.

Mr Wycliffe said he was not able to comment on the time period it would take for the salvaging operations to end.

MV Southern Phoenix sunk in the Suva Harbour last week with 183 metric tonnes of heavy fuel oil, 30 metric tonnes of medium diesel oil in its fuel tanks.