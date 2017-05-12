Fiji Time: 11:44 PM on Friday 12 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry works on salvage operations

Alisi Vucago
Friday, May 12, 2017

THE Ministry of Environment has provided its expertise and is working with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF), Fiji Ports Corporation Ltd and the owners of the sunken MV Southern Phoenix for salvaging operations at the Suva Harbour.

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment, Joshua Wycliffe, said the ministry provided its experts to ensure there were no environmental hazards caused by the ship when it sunk at the Suva Harbour last week Saturday.

Mr Wycliffe said he was not able to comment on the time period it would take for the salvaging operations to end.

MV Southern Phoenix sunk in the Suva Harbour last week with 183 metric tonnes of heavy fuel oil, 30 metric tonnes of medium diesel oil in its fuel tanks.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Nonsense' comments
  2. A-G: Logging trucks also to blame
  3. Plan for airport to handle 737s
  4. Loan scheme 'anomalies' come to light
  5. Issue of State debt
  6. Time to rebuild
  7. TC Ella: Fiji free from direct threat
  8. Tropical Cyclone warning for North
  9. Remittances up
  10. Cyclone weakens

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  9. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)