Kirtan singer gears up for award

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, May 12, 2017

KIRTAN singer Praneel Sami Don is gearing up for this year's Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) Music Awards night on Saturday.

Sami has been nominated for two songs in the Best Hindi Song category for the songs "Kaahe Ko Aayo Mere Desh" and "Ma Jhule Ma Jhule".

He said he had been singing since childhood and sang for the first time on stage when he was in Form Three (Year 9).

"I am very proud of myself, that I got nominated. It takes a lot of effort in writing songs and singing as I also work during the day," he said.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) Nadi branch employee said there were so many good artistes in the music industry in the country.

"I want to thank FPRA for promoting artistes like us in the local scene. They are always with us. This year the competition in the categories will be tough because there are so many capable artistes and I am very fortunate to be nominated," Sami said.

"I am trying to create and write unique songs. I already have released five albums and the next one will release at the end of the month. "

Apart from singing kirtan, Sami also sings gazal and lokgeet.

Female artiste Honey Hasan is also nominated in the category for the song "Pukar".








