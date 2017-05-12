Stall owners lament low turnout at event

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vika Sadolu and Vika Roqica sell inflatable toys at their stall during the Vodafone Tebara Carnival at Syria Park in Nausori yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

SOME stall owners at the 2017 Vodafone Tebara Festival have lamented the low turnout of people which they attribute to conditions at Syria Park in Nausori.

Roneel's Amusement owner Ranjila Devi claims because of the low turnout of people, it was not worth operating the business at the venue.

"The turnout was good on the opening day but since then, business day by day has been dropping.

"We have been in this kind of festival business for long but at the moment we are operating at a loss.

"We have got two days to go and I hope people start coming in," Ms Devi said.

Ms Devi, who has seven stalls operating at the venue, said there were many factors affecting the operations of her business at the festival.

"Firstly there was adverse weather and people are reluctant to come over."

Another stall operator, Laisani Salaba, shared similar sentiments.

She said the expectations they had on crowd numbers had not been met.

"We were hoping for people to come in large numbers and enjoy themselves but that hasn't transpired.

"The conditions of the ground is not good and I believe that's what's stopping them," Ms Salaba claims.

The festival concludes this Saturday.