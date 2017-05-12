Collection 'unique'

/ Front page / News

A FASHION designer with links to Tonga and Fiji is hoping to thrill Fijian audiences with her collection of designs at the upcoming Fiji Fashion Week show next week.

Australian-based Louise Tualii has been designing her own for years and said her fashion label Femata Coutoure was unique and served the purpose of fulfilling her client's needs.

"Femata Couture is fulfilling our clients' needs, whether they purchase a garment or not but to understand that they are walking away learning more about their worth, how unique they are and how powerful they can be once they have mastered loving themselves first and foremost!

"I only launched my fashion label in January last year. When I am designing, I think of how all human beings belong to one race and that's the human race, they all need to feel beautiful within and on the outside too. I want every soul to have a once in a lifetime experience, whether they purchase or not."

Ms Tualii said every woman needed to embrace their individuality and uniqueness.

Her collection this year will be called "Daughter of Destiny".

"She is a woman set out on her life's journey, she always sparkles with grace and love wherever she may go throughout her journey.

"My palette is based on the sequences in my first garment from purple, gold, red, green, white, black, royal blue satin and matching it with different sequences with touches of lace," she said.

Ms Tualii is building a program to commence in high schools shortly called "Change Your Thinking".

"The Femata Couture program is to help everyone know they can have a once in a lifetime experience of their worth, restoration, self love and building for a Kingdom of God that every human being belongs to. No matter what creed, colour, nationality, religion or ethnicity," she said.

Fiji Fashion Week will begin on Monday May 22 and Ms Tualii's collection "Daughter of Destiny" will be shown at the Trendsetters Show on May 26.