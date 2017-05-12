Students highlight bus issues

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Connie Matawalu at the 2017-2018 National Budget consultations at Tavua College. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

BUS companies will soon be required by law to place e-ticketing machines in their buses.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the comment during the 2017-2018 National Budget consultations at Tavua College on Wednesday.

Nilsen College head girl Kuini Mataolo had raised concerns on the irregularity of bus services to Nilsen College, forcing most students to walk to school.

"My major concern is with regard to irregular bus services for students of my school," she said.

"Most of the students walk to school because there are no buses provided for them and therefore their bus tickets are not used.

"I know that it is wasting the Government's budget in giving that portion of money for bus fare vouchers and it is our humble request if the relevant authorities can look into this because this matter has been taken up and there is nothing done."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said they had received several complaints about some bus companies refusing to allow students in buses after 4.30pm.

He added while they were not aware of these issues, they were placing stringent measures in ensuring all children had access to proper transportation.

"It is very important to get this feedback because we have received complaints from some of the other schools where students are not allowed in the buses after 4.30pm.

"Year 13 students have said they have had to stay back sometimes or work late and some have sporting engagements and we did not know about these issues.

"We found complaints about some drivers being very rude to students.

"We spend $20 million a year on bus vouchers so we want these bus companies to actually do the right thing.

"We will be introducing e-ticketing. All the bus companies will be required by law to have e-ticketing in their buses. That way also we have better management of the finances."