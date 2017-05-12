Loan scheme 'anomalies' come to light

/ Front page / News

LATE payments and the reduction of allowances for students under the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme was one of the issues raised by Fiji National University students at yesterday's 2017-2018 National Budget consultations in Lautoka.

Third-year student Mohammed Shiraz Ali told Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum that TELS students were given their allowance in the middle of a semester.

"It takes five to six weeks for allowance to reach the student's bank account. During that time some students from poor families travel all the way from Ba, Tavua and Nadi.

"Majority of these students are poor students and their parents can't support these students financially.

"The cost of the bus fare for the student should be met by their allowance but that money comes in late."

"What has happened also this year is the food allowance has been reduced from $50 to $35.

"My plea to Government is that for the student to at least receive half of the allowance at the beginning of a semester and the second payment can come after their first study break.

"The first partial payment should at least be able to meet the student's travel expenses."

Lautoka-based student Margaret Gabriel said students whose accommodation were paid under the loan scheme were not entitled to any allowance.

"The money is given straight to the university to pay for our accommodation and our tuition and nothing is given to the student for allowance even though we have needs when we are moving from our homes and into the accommodation halls," she said.

In response, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum agreed there were some issues that existed in regards to the loan scheme.

"We do recognise that there are a number of anomalies in the scholarship and loan schemes," he said.

"In fact we are having a meeting with the respective ministries next week and we are meeting with the different statutory bodies in terms of their administrative implementation.

"I am not aware of the reduction of food allowance. There has certainly been no direction from us in terms of that, so we will find out.

"Sometimes when Government gets people to implement our policies, some of those people are very slack in terms of their implementation.

"I apologise for that and we will make sure that the following year it does not happen."