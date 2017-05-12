Fiji Time: 11:42 PM on Friday 12 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Loan scheme 'anomalies' come to light

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, May 12, 2017

LATE payments and the reduction of allowances for students under the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme was one of the issues raised by Fiji National University students at yesterday's 2017-2018 National Budget consultations in Lautoka.

Third-year student Mohammed Shiraz Ali told Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum that TELS students were given their allowance in the middle of a semester.

"It takes five to six weeks for allowance to reach the student's bank account. During that time some students from poor families travel all the way from Ba, Tavua and Nadi.

"Majority of these students are poor students and their parents can't support these students financially.

"The cost of the bus fare for the student should be met by their allowance but that money comes in late."

"What has happened also this year is the food allowance has been reduced from $50 to $35.

"My plea to Government is that for the student to at least receive half of the allowance at the beginning of a semester and the second payment can come after their first study break.

"The first partial payment should at least be able to meet the student's travel expenses."

Lautoka-based student Margaret Gabriel said students whose accommodation were paid under the loan scheme were not entitled to any allowance.

"The money is given straight to the university to pay for our accommodation and our tuition and nothing is given to the student for allowance even though we have needs when we are moving from our homes and into the accommodation halls," she said.

In response, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum agreed there were some issues that existed in regards to the loan scheme.

"We do recognise that there are a number of anomalies in the scholarship and loan schemes," he said.

"In fact we are having a meeting with the respective ministries next week and we are meeting with the different statutory bodies in terms of their administrative implementation.

"I am not aware of the reduction of food allowance. There has certainly been no direction from us in terms of that, so we will find out.

"Sometimes when Government gets people to implement our policies, some of those people are very slack in terms of their implementation.

"I apologise for that and we will make sure that the following year it does not happen."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Nonsense' comments
  2. A-G: Logging trucks also to blame
  3. Plan for airport to handle 737s
  4. Loan scheme 'anomalies' come to light
  5. Issue of State debt
  6. Time to rebuild
  7. TC Ella: Fiji free from direct threat
  8. Tropical Cyclone warning for North
  9. Remittances up
  10. Cyclone weakens

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  9. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)