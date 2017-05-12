Plea to fix road leading up to Nadarivatu

/ Front page / News

A TAVUA student has raised the issue of the poor road leading up to Nadarivatu and has requested that this be addressed in the 2017-2018 National Budget.

During consultations with Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at Tavua College on Wednesday, Year 13 student Mohammed Shameem Razan said lack of maintenance over the years has left them with a damaged road, restricting movement to and from school particularly during wet weather.

"Lately the condition of this road is deteriorating because the road is easily damaged by water during rainy weather," he said.

"The bridges and crossings are also under water in periods of heavy rain and as a result many workers are not able to go to work and students are not able to reach school.

"A possible solution to the issue could be the better maintenance of the road, especially near rivers and creeks."

"Instead of just grading, the roads should be raised above sea levels so that the excess water from fields does not run off on the road."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said they would look into the issue and provide a viable solution.

"We have found a lot of small rivers, creeks and a lot of streams are no longer as deep as they used to be because there has been a lot of silting," he said. "Even between Rakiraki and Ba, even on the highway we find a lot of flooding taking place because a lot of silting is taking place.

"Over the years a lot of these rivers and creeks have not been dredged," he said.

"You are absolutely right, it could cause flooding and that is one issue that we are going to address overall at national level in the budget."

He added that while there were no immediate plans to fix the road leading up to Nadarivatu, Government would seek to address it as soon as possible.

"I know it's not in the immediate plan and everybody wants their road fixed, but it's good to flag it."