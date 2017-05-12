Fiji Time: 11:43 PM on Friday 12 May

Fiji Times

FSC denies it's in the red

Luke Rawalai
Friday, May 12, 2017

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation has strongly denied claims that it is facing serious financial problems.

The claims were made by National Farmers Union national president Surendra Lal.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark labelled a statement from the union as misleading.

"FSC refutes in the strongest possible terms the remaining contents and misleading comments contained in the statement," Mr Clark said yesterday.

He made the comments in response to claims that early this year, FSC reportedly took another advance from Tate & Lyle of $21.1 million against the 2017 sugar shipment.

Mr Lal claimed FSC did not have the money for a $20 per tonne payout, which was why the NFU called for Government to subsidise the fourth cane payment and increase it to $20 a tonne.








