Plan for airport to handle 737s

/ Front page / News

THE proposed new airport in Vanua Levu will have the ability to handle Boeing 737 aircraft, says Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He made the comment while responding to concerns raised by Lautoka business consultant Saiyad Harun about the cost of airfares to Labasa.

Speaking at the 2017-2018 National Budget consultations in Lautoka on Wednesday, Mr Harun said airfares to Labasa was an obstacle to doing business in Vanua Levu.

"Fiji Airways has been making big profits and we are pretty surprised that the domestic return fare is $460 from Nadi to Labasa," he said.

"We have clients in Labasa and Government is trying to develop Labasa. So they will need professionals to go there and offer services and one of the main obstacles is airfare.

"In New Zealand, you can fly from Auckland to Christchurch for $57, cheaper than going from Nadi to Labasa."

In response, the A-G said airfares from Nadi to Labasa were high because of the limitations posed to aircraft servicing the route.

"The reason airfares to Labasa may be expensive is because the economies of scale aren't there," said Mr Sayed-Khaiyum.

"The ATR aircraft that fly into Labasa cannot take the full load because the runway is too short.

"When they built the Labasa airport, they put it between the bend of a river and we can't expand unless we spend millions of dollars putting the runway on top of the river.

"There was no forward thinking and no forward planning.

"They did not think in 20 or 30 years' time, we would have bigger aircraft and they built the airport with the view that Labasa would remain the way it was back then.

"We have been trying to locate a different site for a new airport in Vanua Levu.

"The site of Seaqaqa is being looked at where we have the potential to build a longer runway and even land 737s or at the very least we will start off with a full load of ATR72 aircraft."