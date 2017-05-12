Move, families urged

/ Front page / News

FAMILIES still living in tents from the aftermath of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston have been instructed to move to evacuation centres.

In a press conference yesterday, Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea said they had informed communities in tents to move to their designated evacuation centres.

Mr Vocea said the Northern Division had a total of 500 evacuation centres.

"We will not activate all evacuation centres all at once, but they will only be activated once the need arises or if the situation worsens," he said.

"Areas where communities are still living in tents include Taveuni, Bua and Savusavu.

"For the time being we are still monitoring TC Ella's track, as you know it has changed its course and is headed our way."

Mr Vocea said they had taken preparatory measures, adding that a skeleton staff would begin monitoring the situation from his office tonight.

"We have alerted our provincial council offices, district officers, village headmen and islands in the remote areas to be ready and to expect change in weather systems from late yesterday or tomorrow (today)," he said.

"At the moment we have not ordered the closure of any schools, but will do so once the situation changes.

"Most of these communities had been complacent since the warnings began on Wednesday, but this is changing with the repeated warnings."

Mr Vocea says that even though the cyclone season has not begun yet people needed to be ready and prepared, adding that no one had control over the change in climatic conditions.